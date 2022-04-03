Houma driver charged with DWI after head-on crash kills New Orleans man, police say

A head-on collision along U.S. 90 near Gray left a New Orleans man dead Sunday and another person with serious injuries, State Police said.

A driver from Houma was arrested on DWI and other charges after driving on the wrong side of the road and striking the other vehicle, Troop C said in a news release.

Joseph Sias, 77, of New Orleans, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before 3 a.m. just west of Bayou Blue Road, Troop C said.

Katelynn Scott of Houma was driving west on the eastbound off-ramp of U.S. 90 in a 2018 Dodge Charger, Troop C said. At the same time, Sias was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander east on U.S. 90 in the right lane.

As Scott entered the eastbound lanes driving the wrong way, she struck the Toyota head-on, police said.

A passenger in Sias' car was taken to an out-of-area hospital with serious injuries, according to Troop C.

Neither Sias nor his passenger was wearing a seat belt, authorities said. Scott was properly restrained and sustained what police described as minor injuries.

During the investigation, Scott displayed signs of impairment and was arrested, according to State Police. She provided a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. A toxicology sample, required from drivers in all fatal crashes, was collected from Sias and is awaiting analysis.

Scott was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on charges of vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular negligent injury, first-offense driving while intoxicated and driving on divided highway, police said.

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated nine fatal crashes resulting in nine deaths in 2022.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma driver charged with DWI in crash that killed New Orleans man