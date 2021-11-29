Houma house fire leads to arson arrest

Authorities said a fire at the1100 block of Schley Street in Houma was intentionally set.

A Houma man was arrested Sunday night after authorities said he intentionally set his family’s house on fire.

Terry Ricks, 42, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated arson, obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a firearm, Houma Police said.

His arrest resulted from a blaze that occurred around 11:21 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of Schley Street in Houma.

The Houma Fire Department was called out to the fire that erupted in the single-story home which was not occupied at the time of the blaze, authorities said.

Officials said the home had been on fire for some time before crews were alerted and most of the roof was destroyed when firefighters arrived.

Fire crews were met with heavy flames on all sides of the home but were able to get the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Though no injuries were reported, a nearby home sustained some heat damage due to the intensity of the fire, officials said.

This was the second fire reported at the residence in the past 10 days, authorities said.

Police received information that individuals were seen fleeing the scene of the fire, and investigators from the Houma Fire Department said the blaze started under suspicious circumstances, authorities said.

Ricks was identified as a suspect following an investigation, Houma Police Lt. Travis Theriot said.

“Through investigation, we learned Terry Ricks was a family member of the victims of the fire,” Theriot said. “There was kind of family dispute that transpired. After he was identified as a suspect in the fire, he was located in the area but attempted to flee on foot. While he was running, he threw a firearm to the ground. Officers recovered it and eventually took him into custody.”

Ricks was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he remains on $1 million bail.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said more arrests are possible.

