A Houma man was arrested after police said he paid someone to try to sex with a 10-year-old girl.

Jamil Washington, 31, is charged with trafficking of children for sexual purposes, the Houma Police Department said.

Police received a sexual abuse complaint around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of Larry Street.

Officers said Washington paid a man $20 to bring him a “specific 10-year-old girl” so that he could have sex with her, police said. The man then informed the girl’s family about Washington’s plans and police were alerted.

Following an investigation, Washington was found and taken into custody without incident, police said. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on $250,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma man accused of child sex trafficking