A Houma man has been arrested and is accused of rape involving a child under the age of 16.

The 38-year-old man faces charges of third-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. He was arrested and remains in the Terrebonne Parish Jail where he is held with no bond. There were two alleged victims, both under the age of 16.

He was arrested Sunday.

Public Information Officer Blake Tabor said he would not say when the crime occurred because the investigation is still ongoing, but that it occurred this year.

According to a news release, one victim, a female relative, and a second victim were contacted by detectives, who confirmed that the abuse occurred. The three were living at an address in Terrebonne Parish. The accused was in a relationship with the female relative, according to the release.

“As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victims and family," Sheriff Tim Soignet said. "Our detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation.”

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma man accused of raping a minor