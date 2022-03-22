A Houma man was arrested Monday after police said he sexually assaulted several children.

Alaric Wiseman, 31, is charged with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of sexual battery, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Family members contacted the Sheriff's Office Thursday to report that Wiseman had inappropriately touched and raped multiple children under the age of 12, authorities said.

After further investigation, Wiseman was taken into custody and booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where he is being held on $600,000 bail.

The Sheriff's Office said the case remains under investigation and additional criminal charges against Wiseman could follow.

Those with information about the case are being asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 876-2500 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma man accused of raping several children