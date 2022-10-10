Houma man accused of sex crimes against three juveniles

A Houma man was arrested and charged with one count of rape and other sexual misconduct charges involving minors in connection with multiple investigations.

Jeremiah Terril Murphy, 21, was arrested by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree rape, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Murphy was charged with carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and indecent behavior of a juvenile in June 2021. Investigators said he had multiple sexual encounters with a 15-year-old girl. According to the sheriff's office, Murphy admitted to those allegations.

New victims reportedly came forward after Murphy's initial arrest. Additional evidence links him to incidents involving two other minors. According to the sheriff's office, evidence suggested that Murphy told all the victims he was also a juvenile.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives found evidence that linked Murphy to another investigation that began June 26, 2020. The victim was younger than 13. The identity of the suspect was unknown at the time, but with additional information, Murphy was charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Murphy also was tied to a third incident that reportedly occurred before his 2021 arrest, which led to charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

"This offender has shown that he is a danger to the youth of this community, and as we navigate through the investigation, time will tell just how much tragedy he has caused," said Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Murphy remains jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he is being held on a total bond of $396,000.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office said more charges are likely.

Sheriff Tim Soignet urges anyone who has information into these investigations or knowledge of anyone who might have been involved with Murphy to contact SVU Detectives at (985)876-2500. Information also can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or via the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.

