Houma man charged in Bayou Blue man's shooting death

A Houma man was arrested Friday morning after police said he shot and killed a Bayou Blue resident Thursday night.

Earl Verdin, 22, is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said. He is accused of killing 57-year-old Chad Daigle.

Deputies were called around 10:35 p.m. Thursday to a bar in Bayou Blue to investigate a disturbance, authorities said. About 35 minutes later, they received another call about gunshots fired near Meadowland Drive and Bayou Blue Road.

Daigle suffered a gunshot to his torso outside his home, the Sheriff’s Office said. He then walked back into his residence and collapsed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Verdin had confronted Daigle at his home regarding an earlier dispute at a bar, police said.

“Daigle reportedly told Verdin to get off his property,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release Saturday. “Then, Daigle fired the shotgun into the ground. Verdin, who was armed with a handgun, then fired several rounds at Daigle, striking him.”

After turning himself in Friday morning, Verdin was booked into the Lafourche Parish jail, where he is being held on $1.5 million bail.

