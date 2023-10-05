Houma man charged with first-degree rape; incident reportedly happened seven years ago

A Houma man has been accused of a rape that reportedly occurred seven years ago.

Danny Joseph Arceneaux, 57, has been charged with first-degree rape and aggravated crimes against nature by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release by the Sheriff's Office, detectives spoke Sept. 29 with a 19-year-old who reported the alleged abuse, telling detectives it took place at Arceneaux's residence in Terrebonne Parish seven years ago.Arceneaux was arrested Oct. 3 and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail with a bond of $55,000.

More: Lafourche teens watch trial as part of diverse Gifted and Talented approach to teaching

More: Could Louisiana's Steve Scalise or Mike Johnson be next speaker of the House?

“Our SVU detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation," Sheriff Tim Soignet said. "Our investigators will do what is needed to make sure this dangerous perpetrator is brought to justice.”

Charges do not indicate guilt. If found guilty by a jury, Arceneaux faces a life sentence.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma man charged with rape; incident reportedly happened seven years ago