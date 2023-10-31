Houma man charged with rape, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office reports

A Houma man has been arrested on rape and abuse charges, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office reported.

William Melancon, 34, faces charges of first-degree rape and domestic abuse battery by strangulation from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. If found guilty, he faces a life sentence.

Detectives spoke with an adult victim who provided graphic details of an Oct. 26 incident allegedly involving Melancon's actions, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

Evidence collected by detectives backed up the victim's claims, the Sheriff's Office said.

Melancon was apprehended at his place of employment without incident and placed in the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a $40,700 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma man charged with rape, Terrebonne Sheriff's Office reports