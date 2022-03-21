Houma man convicted of murder asks for a new trial. Here's why.

A Houma man convicted of killing a Galliano resident is asking for a new trial.

A 12-member jury found Kevon Southall, 25, guilty last month of the second-degree murder of 20-year-old Alex Moreno. Southall was the second man convicted in the slaying which occurred Oct. 15, 2018, in the 300 block of Dove Lane in Thibodaux.

Tyrick Hills, 22, of Thibodaux, was also convicted in the deadly shooting late last year and was sentenced to life in prison.

According to court papers filed by Southall’s attorney, Matt Ory of AMO Trial Lawyers in Thibodaux, there were several errors committed while polling the 12-member jury.

Louisiana law mandates that the polling of a jury during criminal cases must be conducted in writing rather than verbally, Ory said. In this case, the court polled the jury verbally in the presence of about 25 law enforcement officers, he said.

“As the record will reflect, the jury was not unanimous,” Ory wrote. “Mistrial should have been granted immediately upon the court’s oral poll of the jury. However, the court instructed the jury to further deliberate. Approximately 45 minutes after previously deliberating for 6.5 hours, (the jury) returned a verdict of guilty. The violation of the clear mandate … must result in either a judgment of acquittal or new trial. This result was the exact intent of the Louisiana Legislature when stating the polling shall be done in writing. Given the lack of credibility evidence and the prejudice of the verdict stemming from the oral polling of the jury that was allowed, Kevon Southall was not given a fair trial.”

Prosecutors said Southall fired the gunshot that killed Moreno during a drug deal turned armed robbery.

Police found Moreno shot to death inside his F-150 pickup truck. He suffered from four gunshot wounds, including one that pierced his back and struck his heart, prosecutors said.

Investigators said they later found cash, shattered glass and bullet casings at the scene.

Moreno met with Hills in a parking lot on Dove Lane to sell marijuana, prosecutors said. Hills got into the back seat shortly before two gunmen approached the truck and demanded drugs and money.

After Southall was identified as a suspect, multiple law-enforcement agencies searched for him until he was taken into custody during a traffic stop in Mississippi in March 2019.

Authorities found two guns in Southall’s possession, one of which was used to kill Moreno, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the evidence against Southall speaks for itself.

“People may lie, but forensics don’t,” said Assistant District Attorney Shaun George, who prosecuted the case. “This isn’t a case of circumstantial evidence – the defendant was seen with the gun hours before the shooting, identified as the shooter and found with the gun during a traffic stop in Mississippi. We aren’t asking for sympathy; we’re asking for justice.”

Southall is scheduled to be sentenced 11 a.m. Friday in the courtroom of state District Judge F. Hugh Larose of Thibodaux. He faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

