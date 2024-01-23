Houma man faces human trafficking charges in Jefferson Parish

A Houma man has been arrested on charges of allegedly forcing two victims into forced prostitution.

Henrys Suarez, 29, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged by the Louisiana State Police with one charge of human trafficking and one charge of pandering. Both charges relate to the alleged making of one person prostitute themselves to another person, either through coercion, force or other means.

According to a news release by Louisiana State Police, they learned of a victim contacting Houma Police Department and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office about Suarez forcing him or her to have sex with unknown men in Jefferson Parish.

Homeland Security investigators and members of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office observed Suarez at a meeting location, the release said. They then conducted a traffic stop, and Suarez attempted to flee, it said. A second victim was with Suarez, and he or she was safely recovered, according to Louisiana State Police.

Suarez was booked into the Jefferson Parish jail. The Courier/Daily Comet contacted the jail, but they have no record of him, likely meaning he bonded out, State Police said.

