Houma man faces murder charge in January shooting in Thibodaux

A Houma man is charged with murder in connection with a January shooting on Narrow Street.

Thibodaux Police Department, with aid from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Kevinontae Ross Oct. 13 in connection with the death of Roderick Johnson.

Johnson was shot at the 800 block of Narrow Street shortly before midnight Jan. 8. He was driven to a hospital, where he later died.

The first suspect involved, Carl Shelvin, of Gray, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Jan. 12.

