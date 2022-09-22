Houma man found guilty of attempted murder of another felon

A Houma man was convicted of attempting to murder another convicted felon who lept from a moving vehicle to escape.

Joshua Chaisson was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The jury deliberated about 25 minutes before he was convicted on all three counts. He faces up to 50 years in jail for the attempted murder charge.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred in Raceland near Buford and St. Louis streets about 8:21 p.m. Aug. 3, 2020.

"We gauge intent by looking at a person's actions and listening to what they say," said Lafourche Parish District Attorney Shaun George, prosecutor for the state. "I don't know any more intent than saying 'I'm going to kill you,' putting a gun to your head and pulling the trigger."

The victim, Leroy Allen took the stand Wednesday and testified that Allen held him at gunpoint, pulled the trigger, and the gun malfunctioned. Allen said he was forced to jump from a moving vehicle and flee as bullets flew around him.

Audio and screenshots of Facebook Messenger communications indicate that jealousy was one possible motive.

On audio played for the jury, the voice identified as Chaisson's spoke with his sister about DNA tests to see if he was the father of a friend's baby. The Facebook Messenger conversation between Allen and the friend was of a sexual nature. And at one point Allen testified that Chaisson pointed the gun at his genitals and threatened to "blow them off."

The defense attorney, Wilbert Billiot, argued that Allen was not credible because he was a convicted felon. Allen is convicted of drug charges relating to cocaine and is being held in the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. Allen was in rehab in August of 2020. He was returned to jail after this incident.

The vehicle that Allen and allegedly Chaisson were in when the trigger was pulled was swabbed for DNA evidence. Chaisson's DNA was not found in the vehicle by detectives. Billiot argued this meant Chaisson was not there.

"If [Allen] jumped from the vehicle and never stopped, and Chaisson was in the vehicle, wouldn't he have grabbed the steering wheel to keep it from going into a ditch?" asked Billiot. "It's more proof that he wasn't there than that he was."

Billiot argued that the audio played the previous day wasn't Chaisson. The Lafourche jail records all inmate phone conversations and stores the recordings. Prisoners must use a PIN code and their inmate identification numbers, and have their voices are verified by voice recognition software to make a call.

Allen spoke with a voice he identified as Chaisson on the phone, and the recording was played for the jury. The call to Allen originated from another inmate. Billiot said this discredited Chaisson being identified as the voice.

Armed robbery carries a sentence of a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 99 years, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Felony possession of a firearm carries a sentence of a minimum of five years and maximum of 20 years, without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. It also carries a fine of at least $1,000 and no more than $5,000.

