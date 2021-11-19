Houma man indicted on murder charge in fatal heroin and fentanyl overdose

Gavel

A Houma man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a fatal drug overdose in June.

A Terrebonne Parish grand jury found enough evidence Thursday to charge David Martin, 38, with second-degree murder, prosecutors said.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charge.

Martin’s indictment resulted from a drug overdose June 23 that killed 23-year-old Jordie Trosclair. The defendant is accused of selling Trosclair the heroin and fentanyl that led to the overdose.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Orange Street in Dulac to investigate Trosclair’s death, which was later ruled as an overdose.

As the investigation continued, detectives were able to link Martin to the overdose, Sheriff's Office Chief of Detectives Kody Voisin said.

“We always get down to try and find out who the dealer is in these overdose cases, which is a very difficult thing to do,” Voisin said in an interview in June. “To pinpoint a drug dealer, we typically only have word of mouth from a family or friend. With this one we fortunately were able to get a video of that transaction between the two. That’s how we were able to link them.”

Martin was jailed on multiple drug-related charges when he was additionally charged with murder. He is now being held without bail in the Terrebonne Parish jail.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Martin faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 22 before state District Judge Juan Pickett of Houma.

Terrebonne Parfish Assistant District Attorney Chris Erny is handling the prosecution.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: David Martin indicted on murder charge in heroin, fentanyl overdose