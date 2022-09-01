This Houma man has been missing for 2 years. Sheriff asks public to help find him.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for help in locating a Houma man that has been missing for over two years.

Charles Edward Jernigan Sr., 57, of Houma, went missing in May 2020 from his home in the 100 block of Janabeth Street.

Deputies talked with a family member May 26, 2020, who confirmed Jernigan was living at the residence at the time of his disappearance and had not been seen for about two weeks, Soignet said in a news release Thursday.

Deputies learned Jernigan was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was receiving treatment for his mental illness at local facilities, Soignet said.

Detectives have been unable to locate Jernigan, who has also not maintained contact with any of his family, the sheriff said. Family members believe he may still be living in the Houma area in a homeless lifestyle.

“We continue to investigate and monitor leads that come in through these types of investigations. In this particular case, our detectives have fully investigated his disappearance and have been unable to develop any new information," Soignet said. "My hope is that bringing new light to this case through the community will have a positive impact and help us reunite him with his family.”

Soignet asks anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500. Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1 (800) 743-7433 or CrimeStoppersBR.org. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Sheriff asks for help to find Houma man who went missing 2 years ago