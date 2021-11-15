Houma party shooting leaves four injured

Houma Police are investigating a weekend shooting at a party that left four people injured.

Police were called out just after midnight Saturday when gunshots were fired at a homecoming after party in the 100 block of Emma Street. The gathering was attended by teenagers and young people, authorities said.

For reasons that are still being investigated, several attendees began shooting, injuring four people and damaging multiple vehicles, police said.

Police rendered first aid to the gunshot victims and transported them to local hospitals for treatment. They are all expected to recover, Houma Police Lt. Travis Theriot said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting and additional arrests are expected, police said.

The suspects, identified as 19-year-old Leo Kimber III of Houma and 18-year-old Logan Guidroz of Gray, are each charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated criminal property damage.

Both men were booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on $1 million bail.

Theriot said the after party was a private function and not affiliated with any of the schools. He said a motive is still being determined.

Police Chief Dana Coleman said those who were responsible for the incident will face serious consequences.

"These kinds of incidents are troubling,” Coleman said. “Homecoming and its celebratory events are something that should bring happiness to those attending. Instead, we have multiple victims shot and an abundance of attendees traumatized. Our personnel will remain vigilant to bring all responsible to justice. We would like to encourage our community to continue working alongside their law enforcement partners. Together we will get through this and hold those accountable for their actions."

