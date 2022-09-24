Houma police charge mother with attempted murder. Accuse her of throwing baby from bridge

The Houma Police Department charged a woman with attempted first-degree murder after she reportedly threw her 18-month-old from Liberty Bridge into Bayou Terrebonne on Friday.

The child has been transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition, said Chief of Detectives Travis Theriot.

Asha Randolph is in custody.

The incident is under investigation, and the police department will release further details at a later time, Theriot said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Correction: A previous version of the story identified the child as a three-year-old, based on information from Houma PD. The story has been updated to reflect corrected information.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma police charge mother with attempted murder of her baby