Houma Police investigate shooting that leaves one dead

Houma Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred about 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Lafayette Street, Police Chief Travis Theroit said.

"At this time, the Houma Police Department are in the very early stages of investigating a homicide," Theroit said.

Police are not releasing the age, sex or name of the victim at this time. Theroit confirmed the individual died of a gunshot wound.

A reporter for The Courier observed officers investigating a gray and black Nissan car with a bullet hole through the bottom portion of the front windshield. There were also bullet holes in the front driver and passenger side doors.

