Houma Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening that left one man injured.

Police were called out around 6 p.m. to the area of Stovall Street and Park Avenue after a 24-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face, Lt. Travis Theriot said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and a motive remains unknown. The investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released as it becomes available, Theriot said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Houma Police Department at 873-6371 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted with the P3 Tips mobile application. Some tipsters could become eligible for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma Police investigating Wednesday evening shooting