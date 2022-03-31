Houma Police urge caution after someone shoots a 4-year-old in the face with a pellet gun

Houma Police are continuing their investigation after someone inside a passing car shot a 4-year-old boy in the face with a pellet gun.

The child was walking with his family on Main Street near Ormond Street close to the twin span bridges about 7 p.m. March 20 when someone in a white car fired an air-powered pistol that struck him in the face.

The child has since recovered, police said.

Though no arrests have been made as of Thursday, detectives have been working diligently to find the culprit, Police Chief Dana Coleman said.

“We’ve been looking at surveillance video in the area and are trying to find anything that looks abnormal like vehicles or people we can identify and bring them in for questioning,” Coleman said. “This incident is still under investigation.”

The March 20 incident is not related to BB gun shootings that occurred in Houma in 2019, Coleman said. In that investigation, an unnamed 17-year-old was charged with aggravated assault after people reported being shot by a BB gun in different locations throughout Houma.

“This is a new kid or group of kids that’s around here that did this,” Coleman said. “Hopefully somebody will turn them in because this child didn’t deserve to sustain injuries like this. They were just minding their business. It was a random thing.”

Coleman urged residents to be aware of their surroundings when venturing out in public.

“When you’re out and about, even during the daytime, you should always be aware of your surroundings, especially if you’re alone,” he said. “Turn around, take a glimpse and just be aware of your surroundings because these things can happen so fast that the smallest observation can be very important to law-enforcement officers.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Houma Police Department at 873-6371 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted with the P3 Tips mobile application. Some tipsters could become eligible for a cash reward.

