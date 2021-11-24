Houma postal worker accused of delaying mail delivery

A former Houma postal worker is facing criminal charges after authorities said he withheld mail.

A federal grand jury found enough evidence Nov. 19 to charge Christopher Washington, 28, with one count of delay of U.S. mail by a postal employee, prosecutors said.

According to court records, while Washington worked as a letter carrier at the office, he intentionally obstructed mail delivery from June 11 to June 14. Delaying or withholding mail is a federal crime.

If convicted, Washington faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

An indictment does not presume guilt or innocence but indicates the grand jury found prosecutors presented enough evidence to warrant a trial on the charge.

In a release, prosecutors praised the work of the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General for its investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carter Guice Jr. is handling the prosecution.

Washington is scheduled to make his next court appearance Dec. 8 before U.S. Magistrate Dana M. Douglas in New Orleans.

