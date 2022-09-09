That Houma tiger running wild on social media is a rumor, police say. Maybe a bobcat?

Reports are circulating on social media about a tiger supposedly on the loose in or around Houma, but police say it's a rumor.

The reports began circulating Thursday night on Facebook and Twitter after a man thought he saw a large dark cat in his backyard, Lt. Blake Tabor of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman said it might have been a bobcat, but even that is uncertain. He said his department is in contact with the Terrebonne Sheriff's Office and animal control to investigate.

Coleman said social media reports and phone calls claim a tiger was roaming in at least three spots: Downtown Houma, somewhere along La. 182, and a location adjacent to the city.

If authorities do find a bobcat, they will try to relocate it, Coleman said.

"We're gonna try to track it and capture it, hopefully, as you know, it's not aggressive or whatever, but we're gonna try to track and capture it and relocate it if possible," he said.

Local news:Fentanyl use is growing in the Houma area, and now it's in pills disguised as prescriptions

More:These Hurricane Ida victims in Houma say black mold is growing in their FEMA trailers

The social media chatter caused a panic, police said, adding that law-enforcement agencies had received calls asking about circuses and illegall trafficking of exotic animals in the parish. Both Houma Police and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office say those rumors don't hold weight.

"Everybody's calling and saying, 'Is it escaped from a circus?' " said Tabor. "We don't have any circuses in Houma. ... Just because it's on Facebook doesn't mean it's true."

This article originally appeared on The Courier: That Houma tiger sighting is a rumor, police say. Maybe a bobcat?