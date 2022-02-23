Houma woman accused of killing infant asks judge to reduce $1 million bail. Judge says no

A judge has denied a request by a Houma woman accused of killing her infant to reduce her $1 million bail.

Kageionna Butler, 21, is charged with second-degree murder, Lafourche Parish prosecutors said.

The baby’s father, 26-year-old Jake Guidry of Thibodaux, had been previously charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Both are accused of killing 11-month-old Zabria Guidry.

Related: Houma mother charged with murder in infant's death seeks to reduce $1 million bail

Guidry was taken into custody Sept. 28, and Butler was originally arrested Oct. 10.

A grand jury found enough evidence Jan. 7 to indict Butler and Guidry on the murder charges. They are in the Lafourche jail, each on $1 million bail.

Butler pleaded not guilty Jan. 25.

Her attorney, Kevin Thompson of Houma, filed a request for a bail reduction. Following a hearing Feb. 9 before state District Judge Steven Miller of Thibodaux, Butler’s request was denied, court records show.

Butler’s next court date is scheduled for April 7.

Prosecutors declined to comment about the hearing because the case is still pending.

“We make every effort to not discuss or comment on cases publicly while they are still pending,” Lafourche District Attorney’s Office spokesman David Melancon said. “This helps us maintain the integrity of cases and, more importantly, ensure a fair trial if they reach that point.”

Jake Guidry was arrested Sept. 28 after deputies were called about 12:15 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux to check on the child after receiving a call from a concerned family member, the Sheriff's Office said.

Jake Guidry told deputies the baby died after he hit her "too hard," authorities said. The child’s body was later found in the back cargo area of his SUV.

Sheriff Craig Webre told The Courier and Daily Comet that Butler was charged after autopsy reports showed the baby had suffered injuries over the course of several weeks.

Story continues

“The autopsy findings listed the cause of death as battered infant syndrome,” the sheriff said. “There appeared to be significant injuries over a period of time as opposed to a single injury that would have caused death. The investigation determined the mother was aware of the abuse. She may or may not have contributed; we don’t know. The father has claimed responsibility for his actions but has not given any explanation beyond that he struck the baby too hard. But the pathology report clearly indicates more than a single incident.”

Related: Mother charged in Lafourche infant's death

Butler was aware of the ongoing abuse but did nothing to stop it, Webre said.

“During the course of time when the infant was harmed, the mother was always in the company of the father and infant and did not take any steps to seek medical attention or bring the abuse to the attention of law enforcement,” the sheriff said.

If convicted, both Butler and Jake Guidry face mandatory life sentences without parole, probation or early release.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Judge denies bond reduction for Houma woman accused of killing infant