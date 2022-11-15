Houma woman dies after being shot inside home. Police seek suspect

A 56-year-old Houma woman died after someone shot her inside a house on Morgan Street on Monday evening, police said.

Lanore Menard, of Houma, was taken to local medical facility, where she died as a result of her injuries, Houma Police said.

Officers responded to a call about 5:30 p.m. reporting a shooting the 400 block of Morgan Street, the agency said in a news release. Police found Menard inside the house.

"The investigation has revealed that for an unknown reason the suspect discharged a firearm into the house where Menard resided and struck her," Houma Police said in the release. "The suspect then fled the area and has not yet been identified."

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the investigation is continuing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houma Police at 873-6371 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 or www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma police: Woman fatally shot inside home, suspect sought