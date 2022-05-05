Houma woman seeks to avoid second murder trial

An upcoming Louisiana Supreme Court ruling involving a man who killed a former NFL running back could determine the outcome in the case of a Houma woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in 2017.

Miranda Cheyenne Gilley, 26, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Jessica McGehee.

A Terrebonne Parish jury voted 11-1 in 2019 to convict Gilley of the lesser charge of manslaughter and a judge sentenced her to 23 years in prison.

Gilley appealed her case to the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge, which overturned the conviction in 2020 due to the non-unanimous jury verdict.

In a landmark decision in 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that all juries must be unanimous to convict defendants in criminal trials.

Now that Gilley has been granted a new day in court, prosecutors want to retry her for second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence without parole.

However, Gilley’s attorney John Thomas of New Orleans said that would not be fair to his client.

“Requiring the defendant to again stand trial for the more serious crime, previously rejected by the jury, would violate the double jeopardy clauses of the United States Constitution and the Louisiana Constitution,” Thomas said in court papers. “Further, the fact that a jury deliberated and rejected the verdict of second-degree murder in Ms. Gilley’s previous trial should raise an absolute constitutional barrier of double jeopardy to her retrial for that, more serious, charge.”

Thomas said the court should not penalize his client for having appealed her manslaughter conviction by forcing her to again face a life sentence for a murder charge that was rejected by the original jury.

Thomas has since filed a motion which argues prosecutors cannot retry Gilley for second-degree murder after the jury found her guilty of a lesser charge.

Because Gilley’s issue is similar to a state Supreme Court case involving a man accused of killing former NFL running back Joe McKnight during a road rage incident in 2016, the district court has put her case on hold until the higher court makes a ruling, Thomas said.

After Ronald Gasser was convicted of manslaughter in McKnight’s death on a 10-2 jury vote in Jefferson Parish, his conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling that outlawed split jury verdicts.

A district court and appeals court later ruled that trying Gasser again on the murder charge would violate his constitutional rights. Jefferson Parish prosecutors then took that case to the state Supreme Court which is expected to make a decision at a later date.

Because Gilley's case was overturned, her manslaughter conviction is null and void, prosecutors said.

"It's the exact same situation as (the Gasser case)," said Assistant District Attorney Chris Erny, who is prosecuting Gilley. "Our argument is that it's either a valid verdict or not a valid verdict. If it's not, we should be able to try her again for second-degree murder."

Thomas said the outcome of the Gasser case could determine whether Gilley is tried for murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.

“Allowing the state to try Miranda Gilley a second time for the charge of second-degree murder would potentially penalize her for exercising her right to an appeal, and it would have a chilling effect on the right of appeal which has always been favored by the courts of Louisiana and the United States,” Thomas said.

The stabbing occurred July 11, 2017, at the Belmere Apartments in Houma. When deputies arrived, they found McGehee with several puncture wounds on her body, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Gilley invited McGehee to her apartment complex to fight. During the confrontation, Gilley pulled a pocket knife and stabbed McGehee multiple times.

Deputies performed CPR on the victim until paramedics from the Bayou Cane Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance took McGehee to Terrebonne General Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Witnesses and authorities said the fight was over a man. However, Gilley argued that she acted in self-defense.

Gilley is currently incarcerated in the Terrebonne Parish jail.

