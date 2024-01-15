Houma's first Weenie Spaghetti Cookoff draws thousands for south Louisiana comfort food

Thousands stood in a line that stretched three blocks for a south Louisiana comfort food.

Houma's first Weenie Spaghetti Cookoff was an overwhelming success, organizers say, after an estimated 3,000 people gathered in the courthouse square Saturday, Jan. 13. Within the first two hours, attendees had gobbled up more than 30 gallons of food, which left teams and organizers scrambling to cook new batches.

"He loves noodles," Justin Authement said of his 2-year-old son, David. Authement said it was probably David's fifth cup of weenie spaghetti, and the boy wasn't stopping to answer questions. Authement threw his hands out with a laugh, "He's speechless."

Two-year-old David Authement munches on weenie spaghetti while he sits on his father Justin's lap at Houma's first weenie spaghetti festival, Saturday, January 13, in Houma's courthouse square.

Authement is from Chauvin and said he liked that festivals were becoming more frequent, and kid-friendly. Other than Chuck E Cheeses, he said there wasn't much for him to take his son to, and this one was perfect.

"I think this is great for the area, not just this event but all events. It's great to bring him downtown, you know, this is a nice area but nothing's ever done here," Authement said.

The namesake of the festival, weenie spaghetti, is made of noodles, spaghetti sauce and hot dogs instead of meat balls. Judges rated the food Frankenstein on three factors: presentation, aroma and taste.

The winners of the contest were a team formed by Superior Tire. Chef Morgan Landry was a member of the team and said their weenie spaghetti was made with all-beef Ball Park Franks, the Cajun trinity, a bunch of tomatoes and Redfish Magic seasoning.

Other teams garnished with parmesan, used macaroni noodles, cooked down andouille in their sauce for smokey flavor and more.

The festival was organized after musician Waylon Thibodeaux's fiddles were stolen. The nonprofit Flood the Love rallied to raise money for him to replace his instruments, and Thibodeaux said he couldn't be more grateful. He proudly showed off his two electric fiddles and the pedals necessary to control their sound.

The fiddler played classic Cajun tunes for two hours from the courthouse's band stand and entertained both those in line and the crowd formed at its base. In front of Thibodeaux, two siblings danced and twirled: Tyson and Grace Breaux, aged 8 and 6.

Tyson and Grace Breaux dance together to Cajun music at Houma's first weenie spaghetti festival, Saturday, January 13, in Houma's courthouse square.

Tyson occasionally would run back to his mother, Chelsea Breaux, to get dancing tips.

Breaux said she loved the event and hoped for more of its type. She said other than the parks, there wasn't much for her children to do without spending money, and the kids only enjoy the park so often without getting bored.

"There's not enough free stuff to do," she said with a laugh. "I mean, there's parks and stuff, which is great, but my kids get tired of the park, and the only other thing is Da Swamp, and it's expensive."

The children's steps fell in line with Thibodeaux's swing beat, and they would shout with joy and laughter, spreading smiles across those nearby who watched.

Waylon Thibodeaux shows off his new electric fiddles at Houma's first weenie spaghetti festival, Saturday, January 13, in Houma's courthouse square. Nonprofits helped raise money to replace his fiddles after they were stolen.

In a way, the fiddles didn't just open the festival with song, they helped create it. Replacing Thibodeaux's fiddles put Flood the Love members in touch with members of Luminate Houma. Both nonprofits realized they were each planning their own cook-offs. Some of the members of the band Nonc Nu and da Wild Matous are members of Flood the Love, and they suggested the weenie spaghetti be the driver of the cookoff. The two organizations decided to team up and create the "Weenie Spaghetti Cookoff Festival."

The final figures of the money raised from the event are not tallied yet, but entry was $10. The two nonprofits are splitting the proceeds evenly. Next year, they intend to have multiple admissions tables to cut down on the lines and will potentially get a bigger venue.

Flood the Love is a nonprofit formed to aid musicians and the families of musicians of all types. Some examples are replacing instruments after floods or fires, or even helping a family with burial costs. Philip Porche, guitarist for Nonc Nu, said those seeking to contact the nonprofit either for donations or aid can best reach the organization through their Facebook, which can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/floodthelove/.

Luminate Houma is a nonprofit that hosts free live music each month in Downtown Houma. Member of Luminate Houma Bryan Bunn said the best way to stay up to date with music and events held by Luminate Houma, follow their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/luminatehouma/.

