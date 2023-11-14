Hounslow fire: Investigation continues after death of family

The fire broke out in Channel Close, Hounslow, on Sunday night

Investigations are continuing into the cause of a fire in west London that killed five members of a family, including three children.

The adults who lived at the property in Hounslow have been named locally as Aroen Kishen and his wife Seema.

One person remains unaccounted for and one man is in hospital following the fire in Channel Close on Sunday.

Hounslow's council leader said he had visited the "terrible scene" and nearby residents had been relocated.

A small pile of tributes and flowers have been placed on the grass verge towards the end of the road.

Police officers and other emergency services have been stationed nearby, with workers moving from time to time between the property and Metropolitan Police scenes of crime vehicles.

"It will take some time to get into the property, make sure it's safe to be able to work in it, so the investigations can happen," Shantanu Rajawat told BBC Radio London.

The council leader said that nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution and residents "were moved into hotels and the council is working with them very, very closely".

He added it would be important for fire and police investigations to progress, and "to make sure the neighbouring properties are safe for habitation, before we let people in".

The bodies of the five family members were found on the first floor of the terraced house by London Fire Brigade (LFB) crews.

The burnt-out house with a collapsed roof could be seen from the road

Emergency services were called at 22:30 GMT on Sunday and roughly 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines attended the incident. The fire was under control by 01:25.

On Monday London Fire Brigade and the Met said they were keeping an "open mind" over the cause. The Met is leading the investigation, and no arrests have been made.

Deputy fire commissioner Jonathan Smith said it was too early to know whether fireworks or candles for recent Diwali celebrations were a factor.

He said firefighters faced a "significant blaze" on the ground and first floor when they arrived.

Flowers and messages were laid near the scene, including one from a nearby school

A tribute from a Mrs Sheldon said: "Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow at hearing the loss of three beautiful souls.

"Forever in our hearts! Good night and god bless."

Another tribute left at the scene from "year 6" read: "I am so sorry that this has happened to you.

"All crying today and missing you today. You are still part of our family.

"We will never forget you, and you will always be in our hearts. May God grant you eternal life in heaven."

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no arrests have been made

Ch Supt Sean Wilson from the Met Police said it was "truly a terrible incident" and the loss of lives was causing "unimaginable stress and pain".

"Everyone will want to know why this has happened and we will be working tirelessly with London Fire Brigade to find those answers", he added.

