Should The Hour Glass Limited’s (SGX:AGS) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Today we’ll evaluate The Hour Glass Limited (SGX:AGS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Hour Glass:

0.14 = S$63m ÷ (S$612m – S$74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Hour Glass has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Hour Glass Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Hour Glass’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Specialty Retail industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Separate from Hour Glass’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Hour Glass has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Hour Glass’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Hour Glass has total liabilities of S$74m and total assets of S$612m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Hour Glass’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Hour Glass could be worth a closer look.