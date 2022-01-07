Hour-By-Hour Forecast For Friday’s Snowstorm: CT News
Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Thursday night:
Hour-By-Hour Forecast Of Friday’s Snowstorm in CT As Snow Estimates Rise, Warnings Issued
Snow accumulation estimates for Connecticut's first snowstorm have been steadily rising. Here's when and how much snow to expect Friday.>>>Read More.
Doctor Cited For Bad Handwriting: Report
According to a report by the Connecticut Health I-Team, a doctor was fined and placed on probation for illegible writing.>>>Read More.
What Happened To The CT Residents Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot?
Seven Connecticut residents were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Here's what they're accused of doing and the status of their cases.>>>Read More.
Record COVID-19 Levels Found In CT County Sewage: See Latest Data
Wastewater analysis is giving U.S. counties an accurate look into the spread of coronavirus.>>>Read More.
UConn Announces Unique Partnership With Students
The University of Connecticut has entered into a unique partnership with a municipality.>>>Read More.
