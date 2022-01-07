Hour-By-Hour Forecast For Friday’s Snowstorm: CT News

Here are the news stories trending across Connecticut on Thursday night:

Snow accumulation estimates for Connecticut's first snowstorm have been steadily rising. Here's when and how much snow to expect Friday.>>>Read More.

According to a report by the Connecticut Health I-Team, a doctor was fined and placed on probation for illegible writing.>>>Read More.

Seven Connecticut residents were charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Here's what they're accused of doing and the status of their cases.>>>Read More.

Wastewater analysis is giving U.S. counties an accurate look into the spread of coronavirus.>>>Read More.

The University of Connecticut has entered into a unique partnership with a municipality.>>>Read More.

This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch