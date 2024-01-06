Hour-by-hour snow projections for south-central Pennsylvania
Here's a look at the latest computer model showing what's expected hour-by-hour as a winter storm blows into south-central Pa.
Here's a look at the latest computer model showing what's expected hour-by-hour as a winter storm blows into south-central Pa.
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through these wet and cold winters.
Snag a popular smart scale for $23, a popular humidifier for 40% off, a fancy electric toothbrush for $14 and more great deals.
This cozy electronic blanket is adored by over 8,000 five-star fans.
EV maker Lucid illegally fired employees because they joined and supported the United Auto Workers, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.
A pair of journalists is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for "massive and deliberate theft of copyrighted works" to train the former's generative AI models.
The stories you need to start your day: A major snowstorm in the Northeast, a Golden Globes preview and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
Bedard grabbed his jaw as he skated off the ice.
The Golden Globes, hosted by Jo Koy, are back after a bumpy few years. The awards show has found a new owner, new network, producers and a more diverse group of voters.
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.
Tesla is recalling 1.62 million vehicles in China over the same autopilot safety control issue that forced it to upgrade over two million vehicles in the US.
At 28 years old, Rayford Albright is more than a year older than any other player in college basketball.
Learn more about what taxable income is, the differences between taxable income and nontaxable income, and how it affects the taxes you’ll owe.
NFL evaluators weigh in on where the QBs stack up and how important Monday's national championship game will be for their draft stock.
Yahoo Sports NBA reporter Jake Fischer is joined by Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine to talk through the two spectacular games from last night and start discussing the trade landscape as the deadline nears.
Snag great savings on bestselling favorites including flares, shaping shorts, and snuggly tops.
'Doesn't give me hat hair!' raved a fan of this cool cap.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
An investigative report from Bloomberg paints a disturbing picture of Twitch’s difficulties in moderating the livestreaming platform — especially related to its Clips feature. The outlet reports that, after analyzing about 1,100 of the short videos, it found at least 83 of them with sexualized content involving children
Ford has issued a recall that applies to nearly 113,000 units of the 2021 to 2023 F-150. In some of these trucks, the rear hub bolts can break.