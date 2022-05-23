After hour-plus standoff, man tries to burn his house down. What Fresno Police did

A man tried to burn his house down before Fresno Police officers were able to subdue him and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze Sunday night.

Police Lt. Skye Leibee said the incident started just before 8 p.m. near Dayton and Wilson avenues in central Fresno. Police received a report of a man ramming his vehicle into his own house and breaking his windows.

When officers arrived, the man ran inside the house and told police he was going to burn his house down.

After negotiations that lasted more than an hour, the man started a fire inside the home. He came out but would not comply with officers’ commands and officers shot him with less-lethal rounds, subduing him.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home. No one else was injured in the incident.

Leibee said the man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation; once he is cleared medically, he will be booked into Fresno County Jail on arson and other related charges.