Hourly rates, #MeToo and the Big Four: GC predictions and requests for 2019





As we move into 2019, some of the UK's top in-house lawyers share some of their predictions for the coming year - and reveal what they would like to see more of from their legal advisers...













Chris Fowler - group general counsel for technology and transformation, BT



"My prediction for the in-house legal market in 2019 is that we will see an increasing focus on the compliance landscape and the need to do more horizon-scanning, as well as greater commoditisation and consistency of contracts - organisations simply can't afford protracted negotiations on the same issues.



"In-house teams will continue to grapple with the practical challenges of developing and implementing tech and standard data sets to support their overall options, and hopefully we will get beyond isolated use cases.





I think we will see interesting developments in the legal capability and competencies of the Big Four





"As well as this, I think we will see interesting developments in the legal capability and competencies of the Big Four as we go through 2019.



"From law firms in the New Year I’d like to see more on solutions which leverage the data and technology they posses, and greater collaboration on joint propositions between traditional and non-traditional providers. I'd also like to see them living and breathing diversity and inclusion with industry-wide benchmarks and targets.



"It would be great if we could shift the debate on fees beyond hourly rates or fixed fees, and see the use of metrics which law clients live and die by, such as net promoter score."













Rob Booth - general counsel and company secretary, The Crown Estate



"I am hopeful that 2019 will see three significant developments in the UK legal market. The first will be a proliferation of genuinely collaborative partnerships between law firms and their clients. Not just closer working relationships and good structuring, but a real move into the co-creation of client value.



"The second is that I think the in-house community will use 2019 as the year to amplify their views on diversity of thought in the industry, and seek an acceleration in change from their law firms and their own organisations.





I believe that we will come down the technology hype curve





"Lastly, I believe that we will come down the technology hype curve, and start to find those few good tech solutions that are genuinely aligned to what clients and law firms need to really enable those extra few percentage points of performance. These three issues have been hot topics of conversation in 2018, but the time is upon on to get on with the doing."



