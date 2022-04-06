Hourly updates from the murder trial of UGA professor Marianne Shockley’s alleged killer

The second day of testimony is underway here Wednesday in Baldwin County Superior Court in the murder trial of Marcus Allen Lillard. Lillard, 44, is accused of felony murder, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the 2019 death of his sometimes-girlfriend, University of Georgia entomology professor Marianne C. Shockley. Testimony in the trial began Tuesday.

The following chronology will be updated throughout the day:

10:30 a.m. update: Prosecutors are calling witnesses who are thought to have received text messages and Facebook messages purportedly from Marcus Lillard around the time of Shockley’s death. The aim, it appears, is to show that Lillard, instead of calling 911, was for whatever reason enlisting the help of women he knew or knew of to advise him or help him resuscitate Shockley. At least a couple of the women were respiratory therapists. Another was a former EMT and another was a licensed massage therapist and poetry student, a close friend of Heindel’s. . . . The massage therapist took the stand and told of “Sunday night stoner parties” at Heindel’s place. The gatherings, she said, were nothing too wild, just get-togethers for music, drinking and marijuana use. She said Heindel, who was in his late 60s, at times used a strong, peyote-like hallucinogen that he had learned of on a “spiritual journey” to Peru. . . . Earlier before jurors arrived, Lillard was for the second day reading from a small copy of the New Testament. His lawyer, Matthew A. Tucker, told this reporter on Tuesday that he had encouraged Lillard to read from the Bible during “tough” times in court when subject matter was difficult.

Case Background

A photograph of Marcus Lillard and Marianne Shockley believed to have been taken in the hours before her death. The picture was shown to jurors on a courtroom television monitor on Tuesday during Lillard’s murder trial.

Paramedics and sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on the eastern outskirts of Milledgeville in the small hours of May 12, 2019. Lillard and Shockley, a divorced mother of two teenagers, had arrived at 115 Watson Reynolds Road the evening before to visit Clark Heindel, an acquaintance of Lillard’s, who lived there.

Shockely was found lying dead at a poolside. At first it appeared she may have drowned. Lillard and Heindel were seen by deputies and EMTs apparently trying to resuscitate her. Investigators later learned that the trio had beer, smoked marijuana and possibly used other drugs. An autopsy revealed that Shockley, 43, who lived in Morgan County between Madison and Athens, had been strangled. Investigators have suggested she may have died a couple of hours before the 911 call.

What happened to Shockley — who killed her and why — have largely remained a mystery. Lillard first met Shockley when they were in college. They later reconnected, dated and traveled together. Lillard has been jailed since his arrest the day after Shockley died.

Soon after the authorities arrived at Heindel’s house the night Shockley died, Heindel shot himself, committing suicide. A GBI agent testified at a hearing a month later that Lillard had given varying accounts of Shockley’s fatal episode. It is likely that his defense will point a finger at the late Heindel.