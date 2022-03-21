Hours after 30th birthday, Bradenton man arrested in shooting outside bar that injured 1

A 30-year-old Bradenton man is charged with a shooting in the parking of the Banana Factory early Monday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

Brandon D. Baker — who had his 30th birthday Sunday — was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release said.

Detectives don’t yet know the motive for the shooting, but do not believe it was a random incident.

Deputies were called to bar just before 2:30 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at The Banana Factory, 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton, according to the news release.

As deputies began to clear the crowd gathered outside the Banana Factory, gunshots were fire and the suspected shooter took off running.

Deputies followed the suspect, later identified as Baker, and tackled him down in the parking lot of a neighboring business to the west and recovered the gun suspected of being used.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man who was shot multiple times was rushed to a hospital. As of mid-morning Monday, he was still undergoing surgery and was listed in critical condition.