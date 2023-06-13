After-hours check of cemetery leads to drug arrest in Preble Co.

A deputy checking a cemetery after hours led to a drug arrest in Preble County.

On June 8 a deputy was checking the Sugar Grove Cemetery when they saw a vehicle occupied by two adults, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

While talking to the two people the deputy observed “criminal indicators”, according to a release.

K-9 Arko was called to the scene and alerted to the order of narcotics.

After a search of the vehicle deputies found around 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine as well as baggies, a scale, a smoking device and a magnetic transport device.

Brett Marker, 35, of Eaton was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

He remains in the Preble County Jail.



