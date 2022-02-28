Hours after homicide, Tacoma police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting woman

Tacoma police arrested a 43-year-old man Monday morning who they suspect fatally shot a woman he was in a relationship with. The arrest came just hours after police began investigating the woman’s death.

The man was booked into jail for investigation of second-degree murder.

Police found the 31-year-old woman dead in a van early Monday in the 4900 block of South Burlington Way after South Sound 911 received a call of a woman shot. At the scene, police talked with a 43-year-old man who was in the vicinity of the van when officers arrived.

Detectives determined the man and woman were in a domestic relationship. Police suspect the man shot the victim in the parking lot of a motel in the 8400 block of South Hosmer Street, then drove her to South Burlington Way and abandoned the vehicle.

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson said the van was found parked on the side of the road in an area surrounded by businesses and warehouses.

The victim has not yet been identified.