Suspect remains at large after hours-long law enforcement investigation near NCR Country Club

A suspect remains at large after a large manhunt in Montgomery County Thursday.

Police searched for a man wanted for a parole violation and who officers believed had a bomb.

The search took officers to West Alexander Bellbrook Road and in neighborhoods near the NCR Country Club.

State adult parole officers asked for help from Kettering and Miami Township police while looking for the man. The Dayton Bomb Squad was also called to assist.

People living in the neighborhood watched the hours-long operation wind down, apparently without anyone in custody.

“Okay, so we need to be a little more watchful here then,” one person told News Center 7. “But yep, I’m a little concerned.”

News Center 7 reached out to the adult parole authority in Columbus. They confirmed they were looking for a man named Tyler Pack, who was just released last month after serving a six-year sentence for robbery.

A spokesperson said, “The Adult Parole Authority attempted to arrest Tyler Pack for violations of his supervision conditions. Upon entering the residence, it was determined that Mr. Pack had fled, at which time the APA contacted local law enforcement partners to assist in locating and apprehending him.

There is an active investigation into this incident, and he remains at large at this time.”

Pack is described as a white male who was wearing all black on Thursday morning, including a black hoodie. Police urge you not to approach him if you suspect you’ve seen him, and instead call 911.

We will continue updating this story with new details.