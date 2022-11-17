Hours-long standoff continues in Cornish

Nov. 17—York County deputies are still involved in an hours-long standoff with a Cornish man that began Thursday morning after he allegedly broke his neighbor's windows with a tractor and used a knife to flatten his tires.

Sheriff Bill King said there is no danger to the public. Efforts by crisis negotiators, law enforcement and a behavioral health worker to initiate conversations with 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski have been unsuccessful, he said.

Kalinoski has locked himself in his home, said King, who has not said if the man is armed. King has said this is not a hostage situation.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of 68 Spur Road at 6:45 a.m. for a neighborhood disturbance. King said it appears Kalinoski and his neighbor had a fight last weekend about landscaping, which may have prompted Thursday's incident.

Deputies were granted an arrest warrant for Kalinoski and a search warrant for his home. He will be charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, criminal mischief and refusal to submit to arrest or detention, King said.

King said efforts to communicate with Kalinoski were ongoing at 3 p.m.

Spur Road is closed from Joe Berry Road to Route 5 while deputies deal with the situation. King asked drivers to find alternate routes around the area.

This story will be updated.