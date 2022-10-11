Hours long standoff ends in Clayton County, suspect in custody

One man is in custody after a standoff that lasted for hours ended peacefully in Clayton County.

Clayton County police responded to Pineglen Dr. just after 3 p.m. after getting a call about a domestic incident.

When officers got to the home they met a woman at the door of the home who told them the man inside was looking for a gun.

Police were able to get her to safety, but there were still two children inside with the suspect.

The man then barricaded himself and the children in the home and refused to communicate with police. Eventually officers were able to get the children out of the home.

After hours of negotiating, police decided to use tear gas and a robot. They were able to get the suspect to surrender and took him into custody.

Police told Channel 2 Action News, the woman was not seriously injured and children are safe.

