Hours-long standoff ensues with assault suspect in Spring Valley

SAN DIEGO — A suspect in an assault barricaded themselves in a Spring Valley home Sunday evening, leading to an hours-long standoff with authorities.

Around 4:30 p.m., the suspect was believed to have assaulted another person with a deadly weapon, San Diego County Sheriffs’ Office told FOX 5. The victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Further details about the assault are not known at this time, including the suspect’s relationship with the victim or the type of weapon used.

About an hour later, around 6 p.m., authorities contacted the suspect at the home in the 10000 block of Madrid Way, initiating the standoff. According to SDSO, the suspect is believed to be armed.

A heavy law enforcement presence is in the area around the home. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, SDSO officials are encouraging the public to stay away from the location and to “expect a heavy law enforcement presence until the incident is resolved.”

As of 9:25 p.m., no road closures have been implemented for the area surrounding the home.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

