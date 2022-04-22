Hours-long standoff happening in Des Moines

An hours-long standoff is happening in Des Moines and entered its sixth hour after 11 p.m. on Thursday.

KIRO 7 obtained video from outside the Spyglass Condominiums, a few blocks from Des Moines Beach.

Police said a 911 caller had reported a man with a gun was getting physical with a woman and threatening to kill her.

When officers arrived, the couple went inside and the SWAT team was called to the scene to negotiate with those holed up inside.

Police have not confirmed what led to the standoff.

The investigation is ongoing.