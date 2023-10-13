Hours-long standoff in Port Charlotte neighborhood

TechCrunch

Volteras aims to be the connective tissue between electric vehicles and everything they might touch — from chargers and home batteries to energy retailers and mapping apps. While flying under the radar for three years, the London-based startup tells TechCrunch that it has raised about $2.9 million and hooked up with some big partners. "It's really difficult to get data from electric vehicles and the surrounding ecosystem," Volteras founder and CEO Peter Wilson said in a call with TechCrunch.