Hours-long standoff in Port Charlotte neighborhood
Fox 4's Briana Brownlee was on scene as the sheriff's office gave more details on the situation.
Fox 4's Briana Brownlee was on scene as the sheriff's office gave more details on the situation.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Ripcord, a startup developing robots that can automatically digitize paper records, is hoping to raise $20 million to $25 million in a new funding round that would value the company at $110 million pre-money, according to a source familiar with the matter and a pitch deck viewed by TechCrunch. Alphabet's GV, Lux Capital and MUFG are in talks to participate in the round. GV and Lux previously invested in Ripcord; MUFG, a Japanese bank chain, appears to be a new backer.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Valve says an anti-lag feature in AMD graphics cards tricks the anti-cheat system into banning otherwise innocent players.
At more than 16 feet wide, this'll make your place THE place to be.
Did they arrive early at the airport just to sit at the gate "just in case"? Did they pre-check that all the bags were under the weight limit? They might be an "airport dad."
Harden is with the 76ers after a summer where he expected to be traded.
Volteras aims to be the connective tissue between electric vehicles and everything they might touch — from chargers and home batteries to energy retailers and mapping apps. While flying under the radar for three years, the London-based startup tells TechCrunch that it has raised about $2.9 million and hooked up with some big partners. "It's really difficult to get data from electric vehicles and the surrounding ecosystem," Volteras founder and CEO Peter Wilson said in a call with TechCrunch.
The show premiered on Netflix in 2019. Now five seasons in, its setting streaming records.
The 2024 Toyota Crown makes minor changes, adds minor price bumps. Platinum trim gets more standard equipment, Limited gets more optional kit.
Nintendo has confirmed the new voice actor of Mario and Luigi for Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
The estranged couple is taking a more peaceful approach to their uncoupling after their acrimonious back-in-forth. Here's the play-by-play in their divorce.
Lexi Thompson will come up just short of PGA Tour history this week in Las Vegas.
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
The buzziest trend in menopausal wellness is weed. Here's what experts have to say about it.
Score over 50% off this gizmo and make dead zones a thing of the past.
A universal life insurance policy is designed to offer flexible death benefits and premiums, but that flexibility comes with risks.
It's never too early in your career to pull a Tom Brady.
It takes off from your palm, follows you around, captures HDR video and folds down to pocket-size. What's not to love?