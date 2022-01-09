🌱 Hours-Long Standoff In Savannah + Student Mentorship Program

Get on up, Savannah! Let's get you started this Monday with everything you need to know going on around town today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 61 Low: 36.

Here are the three top stories today in Savannah:

An hours-long standoff in Savannah ended with the suspect surrendering peacefully. Police were called to a home for a domestic-related incident, where the suspect would not come out of the house. After negotiation for several hours, the suspect came out and surrendered. The victim made it out of the house safely before police had arrived. (WJCL News) A Savannah high school student created a mentorship program. Ava Dorminey wanted to help students who might be struggling from the pandemic. The program, Students Helping Students Succeed, will help elementary students academically and socially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (The State) A Savannah art gallery will have 'Color Me Inspired' on display, an exhibition honoring Black History Month. The exhibition was created by Nae'Keisha Jones, and it will run from Feb. 1-28 at the JEA Art Gallery. The public can participate in the "Color Me Inspired Challenge" to showcase their own creations via Instagram. (Free: Yahoo! News, Subscription: Savannah Morning News)

From our sponsor:

Today's Savannah Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Savannah:

ACLS - Advanced Cardiac Life Suppor t - Chatham Fire and EMS Station #12 (9:00 AM)

Adult Anime Club - Pooler Library (4:00 PM)

Come Read with Ms. Becky - Pooler Library (5:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Only four days left until the full 2022 Savannah Music Festival lineup is released. Don't forget, limited edition 2022 posters are still available in the shop! (Instagram)

This Tuesday at the Savannah Children's Theatre, auditions will include reading from the script & playing some improv games. Masks will be required inside the theater. (Facebook)

Looking for all the latest info on Stopover 2022? Be sure to check out the festival website! In addition to the line-up, band bios, and ticket info, there is a photo gallery of the venue and some news highlights on the homepage! (Facebook)

Story continues

Loving the Savannah Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

You're officially in the loop for today. I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with your next update!

— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

This article originally appeared on the Savannah Patch