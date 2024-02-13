Hours-long standoff with Special Response Team ends peacefully; possible gun discharge

FREMONT – Multiple law enforcement agencies were called in for assistance Monday to an incident that may have involved gunfire.

The Sandusky County Special Response team, Ohio Highway Patrol and Sandusky County Sheriff's Office were all called in by the Fremont Police Department for an incident that may have involved the discharge of a gun fired in relation to an alleged assault that took place in multiple locations between a residence on Margene Drive and the Speedway at 1721 W. State St.

Marsy’s Law information restrictions are in effect with this incident, in order to protect the victim’s rights.

The Fremont Police Department reported that they were called at 8:40 p.m. on Monday to the Speedway and responding officers “determined that a series of events that started on Margene Drive culminated in an assault at Speedway.”

Initial reports indicated that a gun was fired during the incident, and the suspected assailant was inside the residence on Margene Drive. Protocols were initiated in response to the allegations, including activation of the Special Response Team.

After 5½ hours at the scene, officers working there with the SRT members were able to peacefully secure the surrender of the alleged assailant from the residence.

At approximately 2:35 a.m. Tuesday morning, the alleged assailant was taken into custody, medically cleared and taken to the Sandusky County Jail for arraignment. The individual is being charged with assault, but additional criminal charges are anticipated after a grand jury review.

Detectives executed a search warrant and recovered what the department is calling recovery of “several critical pieces of evidence, including a firearm.”

Responses to requests for more information from law enforcement were not immediately available.

The Ohio Highway Patrol and Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office provided additional operational resources to the Fremont Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Hours-long standoff with Special Response Team ends peacefully