Hours-long SWAT standoff at Atlanta home with burglary suspects ends

A SWAT standoff that began with a 911 call just before 6:30 a.m. has ended.

Police say they were called to a home off of Delmar in connection to a burglary. When they arrived, the suspects barricaded themselves inside.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is in the neighborhood and says the standoff ended nearly eight hours later just before 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses told Washington they saw eight people, seven men and one woman, come out of the house.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

No other details are available at this time.

