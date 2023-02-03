Hours after shots fired on Main Street, Worcester police arrest man with loaded gun

WORCESTER - An investigation prompted by a report of shots fired on Main Street near the Worcester County Courthouse Thursday morning led to the arrest of a Prentice Street man on gun charges.

The suspect, arrested Thursday night, was in possession of a loaded, modified handgun. Police said it was fitted with a Glock switch, "a small device which attaches to the handgun and converts it a machine pistol capable of automatic fire."

Chance Brown, 21, faces a range of charges, including unlawful possession of a machine gun, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and failure to stop for police.

Shortly before noon Thursday, police received a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired on Main Street near the courthouse. Officers converged on the scene, finding evidence of gunfire but no victim. Witnesses told investigators of a car that fled from the scene.

About 9:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol on Main Street observed a Toyota Camry that matched the description of the one involved in the morning gunfire.

The driver of the Camry did not heed the officer's signal to pull over, with the car speeding away as two people jumped from the vehicle. A short time later, another officer spotted the car on Southbridge Street, and a successful stop followed. The lone occupant, Brown, was placed under arrest.

A search of the vehicle turned up the modified gun, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester police arrest man with gun fitted with Glock switch