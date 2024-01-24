Hours before State of the State, lawmakers reflect

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is getting ready for her annual State of the State address, which will happen 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the State Capitol.

This will be Whitmer’s sixth State of the State address, and it typically helps set the tone for the year’s policy goals. It’s also an opportunity to look back and give herself a pat on the back.

Last year, Gov. Whitmer’s speech focused on improving education policy, drawing in jobs as well as supporting Michiganders who are struggling with higher costs of food, housing and more.

One House Democrat tells 6 News the annual address will be a chance to see the fruits of those goals–and one mid-Michigan Republican talks about why more needs to be done.

Wednesday’s State of the State comes months after Whitmer rolled out a lengthy “to-do” list in her “What’s Next” address in August–from proposing a high clean energy standard, to lower costs at the doctor’s office, to further state protections for reproductive healthcare.

Democratic State Rep. Emily Dievendorf said the governor’s speech Wednesday will be a chance to look back at that plan.

Lawmakers gather in the State Capitol for Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2023 State of the State address. (FILE)

“This year has been a foundation-building year,” said Dievendorf (D- Lansing), “where we have reversed some of our lack of progress, in order to move forward, but we have also laid the bricks for being able to continue to strengthen the state.”

While the House of Representatives is in a 54-54 split between the parties, Rep. Dievendorf said they are confident that Democrats will retain the majority, keeping a “trifecta” hold in Lansing–from the governor’s office to both sides of the Capitol.

Dievendorf said the goal this year is building on existing policy. “Use those tax dollars and do so in such a responsible way that we do have the opportunity to repeat the same kind of investment the next year,” they said.

Across the aisle, Republican State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz (R -Jackson) said she hopes that policy help also comes in the form of a permanent income tax cut, as well as more incentives for businesses.

“With inflation the way it is, people can’t afford things, and we have to look at what we are doing there, and we should be looking at making life a little bit easier for people,” she said.

In the face of the even House split, Rep. Schmaltz said she hopes the governor highlights the message of bipartisanship.

“There’s a lot of good policy we can pass that we all agree on, on both sides,” she said. “And we need to, even though it’s 54-54, sit down and really look at what we’re doing.”

In a matter of hours, the Statehouse will be filled with lawmakers for the 7 p.m. address. 6 News will bring you the State of the State, plus analysis and reaction from both parties.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.