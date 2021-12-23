For hours, Texas man assaulted woman in her Parker County home, sheriff says

A Paradise man was in a Parker County jail Thursday, accused of kidnapping, assaulting and sexually assaulting a woman he had been in a relationship with in recent weeks.

Anthony Glenn Gravely, 44, became enraged last weekend when the woman refused to move in with him, authorities said. He was in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford on Thursday in lieu of $500,000 bond. He was being held without bond on a parole violation.

“This is a very brutal case,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said in a Thursday news release. “No woman should ever have to go through this. It’s unconscionable and we need to send a clear message to the world that the women of Parker County will not be subject to this kind of treatment. The citizens of our county will not put up with it.”

The woman told Parker County Sheriff’s deputies that she found Gravely outside of her home at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17. She had a relationship with Gravely, but she didn’t expect him to be at her home.

After refusing to move in with him, the woman told Gravely that she was going to cook dinner. Gravely responded by shouting at her, grabbing her by the throat and forcing her into a bedroom, according to a news release. Gravely locked her in her bedroom and took away her keys and cell phone, according to the news release.

She managed to escape at about 8 p.m. when Gravely went into a bathroom, and ran to a nearby home. But the house was not occupied, and Gravely caught up to her and dragged her back to her home, according to the deputies.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, a relative of the woman went to the home to check on her because she had failed to show up for work. When no one answered the door, the family member forced his way in through a window. The relative and woman escaped and alerted authorities.

Deputies searched the area for hours, but did not find Gravely until Sunday morning, when was arrested on a parole violation warrant.

Gravely faces charges of kidnapping, assault and sexual assault, according to deputies.