Hourslong standoff in Bluffton ends after police say a man pointed a gun at them

A standoff in a Bluffton neighborhood on Friday night lasted for several hours and stemmed from a man allegedly pointing a pistol at a police officer, according to the Bluffton Police Department.

Jesse Adam Rangel, 39, of Bluffton is charged with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child, one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon in commission of a violent crime, according to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Bluffton Police responded to a complaint of loud music Friday night at a home on Blakers Boulevard in Cypress Ridge in Bluffton, Lt. Christian Gonzales said.

There were also reports Rangel had been firing off his rifle into the air, he said.

When police arrived around 8:30 p.m., Rangel was in the home and pointed a pistol at the officer, Gonzales said. More Bluffton Police came to the scene and were assisted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

The SWAT team went in and apprehended the Rangel, Gonzales said.

There were no injuries. Two children who were in the house were safely taken away.

Police left the scene at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Gonzales said.

As of Saturday afternoon, Rangel was still held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.