Hourslong standoff with police Friday morning in Rockford ends peacefully

ROCKFORD — Several members of the Rockford Police Department spent several hours late Thursday night and early Friday responding to a report of people fighting and shots fired in the 3500 block of Harrison Avenue.

The initial call came in at 10:45 p.m., police said. Police responded to an apartment building and evacuated the other residents. Police attempted to make contact with the people inside the apartment where the fight took place, police said.

They spoke with a woman, they said, but then that communication ended about midnight. Police were able to communicate once again with the subjects inside the apartment several hours later, and both subjects — a man and a woman — exited the apartment.

A 28-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were taken to the police department for questioning.

According to the Rockford Police Department's Twitter, a barricade was established around the apartment building overnight, and area residents were told to find alternate route of travel.

The incident was over about 7 a.m.

Police said the incident was isolated to the one apartment, and there was no threat to the community at large.

